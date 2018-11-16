Regine talks about her new shows

Regine Velasquez says that social media is generally a good thing but some folks have abused it and has now become a venue for bitter and mean people to bash celebrities. “It’s actually a venue to make friends and to inform others, ‘di ba?” she says. “The aim is positive, to make you feel that you belong but for some negative people, it has become a venue to show their hate and ruin the happiness of other people. Hindi nila alam, nakakasakit sila ng iba and they can cause depression because of their bullying, lalo na sa young people.”

But as of now, she wants to forget all haters who bashed her for leaving GMA-7 as she’s very busy preparing for her three-night concert, “Regine at the Movies,” to be held at the New Frontier Theatre on November 17, 24 and 25. She will have different special guest each night: Piolo Pascual on November 17, Sharon Cuneta on the 24th and Daniel Padilla on the 25th.

“This is a special concert as I will be singing songs from memorable movies, both foreign and local, like the songs of Henry Mancini who has done many classic Hollywood films like ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ ’Two for the Road’ and ‘Days of Wine Roses.’ Also songs from hit animated films from Disney. They’re all very familiar so puede maki-sing along ang audience sa akin.”

She feels like she’s starting over again now that she has moved to ABS-CBN. “I feel that it’s a new beginning for me so I’m excited. I’m looking forward to my collaboration with Kapamilya stars kasi ang dami ko talagang gustong makatrabaho sa kanila. They’ve prepared new shows for me and I’m excited to do those as they will offer new challenges for me.”

It’s said “ASAP” will have a revamp and many singers will lose their jobs because of her. “Hindi naman totoo ‘yun. Sir Deo Endrinal told me noon pa nila balak mag-reformat at nataon lang na dumating ako ngayon. Pero hindi dahil sa akin so huwag naman akong sisihin at baka ma-bash na naman po ako ng todo.” (abs-cbn)

