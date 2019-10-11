RICHARD, SARAH TO TAKE VIEWERS ON THEIR WEDDING JOURNEY

Details on their wedding to be revealed on various ABS-CBN shows…

Fans are invited to Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati’s journey to forever as the showbiz couple will soon appear in various ABS-CBN shows and other Kapamilya multimedia platforms to reveal details about their much-anticipated wedding in March 2020.

The grand announcement already happened on “ASAP Natin ‘To” last Sunday (October 11) where Kapamilya singers Moira Dela Torre, Jason Dy, Ogie Alcasid, and Martin Nievera serenaded the couple with heartfelt love songs.

“We are very grateful to ABS-CBN, our bosses, our ASAP family, and to the singers who performed. It’s like our practice for our wedding,” said Sarah who got emotional during their appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

This is only the first of many appearances the two will do as they will visit various ABS-CBN shows for exclusive stories and sneak peeks on their upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, Richard and Sarah appreciate the amount of love they have received as they enter the new chapter of their lives.

“We are super grateful. We made it official to our parents, kids, and friends. Now, it’s time to make it official to our supporters and announce it properly,” said Sarah. Richard, on the other hand, added, “We are thankful to ABS-CBN and for the people working behind all this. This is very special to us and we can’t wait to share more details about our big day soon.”

The two revealed that they are already finalizing their guest list and principal sponsors. Sarah will also fly out of the country for her wedding gown fitting next month.

Aside from the wedding preparations, Richard is currently busy doing a film under Star Cinema with Bea Alonzo, with whom he will also be pairing for a teleserye, and Angelica Panganiban. He we also star for the first time on “MMK” this Saturday (October 12) alongside Elisse Joson. (abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...