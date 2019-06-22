RK Bagatsing reacts to Kaye Abad’s “Naiyak ako” comment about his acting

ABS-CBN actress Kaye Abad continues to watch her former show, Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit, even after her stint in the show.

Her character Ella, the mother of child star Sophia Reola who plays Mikmik, died in the show.

On Tuesday, June 11, Kaye wrote a message to RK Bagatsing, who plays Michael, after watching an episode of Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.

She was particularly touched by the hugging scene of RK and Sophia when Michael realized that Mikmik is his daughter with Ella.

Kaye told RK on Instagram, “Naiyak ako sa pagkikita nyo”

RK replied, “Natural Ikaw nanay e ! [laughing emoji]”

And Kaye replied, “[laughing emoji] baliw. Ibig kong sabihin ba ang galing ng pagkaka arte mo”

RK posted their conversation on his Instagram story and captioned it with, “Ella, buti may iwant [TV] ka jan sa langit [laughing emoji]”

Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit served as Kaye’s comeback vehicle to acting, after taking a break from showbiz from 2016 to 2018. But she only appeared in the show’s pilot week.

Kaye stopped acting after getting married to Paul Jake Castillo. The couple have a son, and are now based in Cebu. (J.M. Anarcon, pep)

Like this: Like Loading...