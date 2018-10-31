Romnick & Harlene go separate ways

Will Romnick Sarmenta and Harlene Bautista have their marriage annulled? The ex-couple were together for nineteen years and married thrice.

A friend opined,“Kung hindi na nga naman sila nagkakasundo, ba’t kailangan pang magsama sila?”

Early this month, the former child performers issued a joint statement announcing their separation. They have asked for privacy for the sake of their five kids and refuse to talk about the reason for their separation.“Kahit nga ang mga kapatid ni Harlene, Mayor Herbert at Hero, they’d rather keep quiet about the whole thing,”our source said.

The siblings have remained close and the brothers, Herbert and Hero, are especially protective of their only sister. Currently, the two are focused on their political career. Mayor Herbert is running for congressman of the third district of Quezon City, while Hero is running as representative of the fourth district.

