Sarah Geronimo on being married: ‘Kailangan prepared ka diyan’

Is Sarah Geronimo ready to settle down with her boyfriend, Matteo Guidicelli, anytime soon?

Aside from her lineup of projects this year – consisting of a television comeback, a new film, upcoming shows, on top of her left and right, already existing endorsement commitments – Sarah Geronimo has another reason to celebrate as she’s about to turn 31 on July 25, just two weeks from today.

“Parang ngang hindi totoo, eh,” said the Popstar Royalty during an interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe recently.

“Parang age is just a number. Importante talaga ‘yung experience mo sa buhay,” she continued.

Now that she’s reached what is said to be the ideal “marrying age”, could this mean that she and her boyfriend, Matteo Guidicelli, are planning to settle down anytime soon?

“Well, ‘yun ang dini-dictate ng society, na kapag nasa 30s ka na or malapit ka na mag-30, dapat ikakasal ka na or magkaroon ka na ng pamilya. Pero kailangan prepared ka diyan eh,” she said.

“Well, you will never be ready. Importante lang you know in your heart… puso at isip, sabay ‘yun, sureball ka,” she added.

For his part, Matteo, himself currently occupied with the preparations for his showbiz comeback whilst busy with his military activities as an army reservist, admitted that he has yet to figure out the part where he would pop the question to his girlfriend, citing, “Wala pa eh. Kapatid ko nga magpapakasal na, naunahan ako. ’Di ko pa alam.”

However, the Filipino-Italian star had previously disclosed that “marriage has been a topic” between him and Sarah, with whom he has been together for five years now.(push.com.ph)

Like this: Like Loading...