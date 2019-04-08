Scarlet Snow ‘lands a punch’ on Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He’s famous for being one of the greatest boxers in history, a genius fighter who’s nigh impossible to hit.

But even Floyd Mayweather Jr., as fans found this Tuesday, was not able to dodge the charm of the ever-adorable Scarlet Snow, the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

Mayweather was introduced as the newest endorser of the Belo Medical Group, which Belo owns, and during the event met one of the few people who were able to land a clean hit to his face.

The cute moment (see above) was captured in photo and was posted on Scarlet Snow’s popular Instagram account. She was seen wearing a white boxing glove and punching a smiling Mayweather with it.

“I’ll get in trouble with Daddy for hitting a person, but Mr. [Floyd Mayweather] said if I do it gently it’s okay,” the caption read.

This is the second time Mayweather has visited the Philippines. He was in Boracay prior to his photoshoot with Belo this Tuesday. (abs-cbn news)

