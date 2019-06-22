Shaina talks about Cannes

The year is turning out to be a good one for Shaina Magdayao. She played the female lead in Lav Diaz’ “Ang Hupa,” which was an entry in the recent Cannes International Film Festival. “Ang Hupa” gave her the chance to attend the prestigious festival for the first time and walk on its red carpet.

Now, she also plays the lead role of Shantal in iWant’s new digital series, “Past Present Perfect?”

“Yes, I can really say that 2019 has been great to me,” says Shaina. “But last year, I must confess that I thought I’ve done everything there is to do in showbiz. Kasi I’ll be 30 na in November and I thought of quitting. Pero heto nga, ang daming opportunities na dumating sa akin and I took it as a sign that the Lord still wants me to stay.”

How was it walking the red carpet in Cannes?

“It’s definitely an unforgettable experience. I felt so small compared to the foreign stars who were there, specially from Hollywood. It’s overwhelming and very humbling.”

In “Past Present Perfect?,” she plays a writer who starts very promisingly with a first romance novel then suddenly experiences the dreaded writer’s block. “It’s about life and career, first love and heartbreak, and how to move forward from the setbacks in your life. It shows young people how to make compromises in your career so you can pay your bills every month and go on living.”

It’s common knowledge Shaina had a relationship with John Lloyd Cruz in the past. When asked about his current state as a father, she chooses to beg off. “I don’t think it would be fair if I’d talk about him, especially now that he is no longer active in showbiz. I don’t want to drag his name in this as he’s not part of our show. Let us just respect his privacy.”

