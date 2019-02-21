Martin Lintag was born and raised in the Greater Vancouver area, with his family ...
BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) members have voted in favour of the tentative 2019-2022 provincial ...
Pilot to address multiple barriers to success for women in Canada’s job market Vancouver, ...
PBA legend Joey Loyzaga said he couldn’t help but feel nostalgic to be at the Big Dome again watching the fans cheer for Barangay Ginebra during the “Return of Rivals” benefit games last Sunday. The other half of the legendary Loyzaga brothers wasn’t able to play on the court, ...
Robi Domingo has found a new love in Maiqui Pineda and he shared in an article that he knew her way back when they were still in high school. “Because of common friends, we knew of each other. We never really got acquainted kasi malayo ‘yun barkada namin. Also, ...
Comedian Empoy Marquez has his hands full, as he is about to start work on his second team-up with Alessandra de Rossi, who was his leading lady in the blockbuster comedy flick, “Kita Kita.” “Though may casting na ang pelikula at kung sino ang director,” Empoy related. “I’m not ...
Kate Valdez’s character Natalie is slowly redeeming herself from being the villainous daughter in “Onanay” to one who now has learned to care for her mother, Onay, played by Jo Berry. This started after Onay was kidnapped and she was also mistakenly abducted by the kidnappers who were hired ...
Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that opens in theaters on February 27 produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment. Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in ...