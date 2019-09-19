Sharon serious about slowing down

  • September 19, 2019
    • Speaking of Sharon, the singer-actress seems determined to slow down.

    She has said in a post on social media that she is already semi-retired, having been in the entertainment industry for over 40 years.

    It was Senator Tito Sotto, husband of Sharon’s Mommy Elaine Cuneta’s younger sister, Helen Gamboa, who enticed Sharon to record “Mr. DJ.”

    “Mr. DJ” was a hit was produced and composed by Senator Tito.

    The films came next. Sharon starred in “Dear Heart,” where she was teamed up with Gabby Concepcion. “Dear Heart,” filmed in 1981, was followed by around 60 films. Sharon last graced the screen in “Three Words to Forever,” which was directed by Cathy Garcia and also starred showbiz’ current box-office queen, Kathryn Bernardo.

    Sharon, who also held the title Box Office Queen in her heyday, has lost count of the number of shows, concerts and songs she has done. She is set to stage a grand show with Regine Velasquez in October at the Araneta Coliseum. (E. Ramos, Malaya)

