ABS-CBN Star Cinema’s “I Love You Hater” posts the truths and lies about love and what’s in between

Star Cinema’s anniversary offering brings together Philippine Queen of Media Kris Aquino and young entertainment royalties JoshLia in a story that shows how hate is not the end and be of it all

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Is it possible to love someone you hate? The generational movie “I Love You Hater” from one of the Philippines’ sources of tried and tested movies

Star Cinema, tries to answer this question in the contemporary romance–comedy that enumerates the many ways plus the reasons why the movie is the next big movie to love this year.

One, the movie brings together one of Philippine entertainment’s biggest loveteams JoshLia that combines respected young actor Joshua Garcia and one of Philippine cinema’s loveliest faces

Julia Barretto in a story that presents them in a fresh light — two young professionals Joko and Zoey fighting for the same role, borne out of their individual motivations and life goals.

Director Giselle Andres shared that there was really an attempt from ABS-CBN’s film production and distribution unit’s team to deviate from what the loveteam has already delivered on screen, including the iflix-featured movie “Love You to the Stars and Back”. “When we were coming up with a concept, we had a hard time because they were already established. We challenged ourselves to come up with a concept that will show a different side of them,” Andres said.

Two, “I Love You Hater”, marks the big screen comeback of the Philippines’ Queen of All Media Kris Aquino in a role as online media mogul Sasha, who pits Garcia and Barretto in her hive, and tests which assistant is really the best for her. Andres said that while the creative team wanted a different material for JoshLia, they only had one actress in mind for the role of the lady boss.

The director who worked as an Assistant Director to most of movie legend director Olivia Lamasan’s films for the past eight years, said, “When we were coming up with a concept, we needed a major character to set the arena for JoshLia and we couldn’t think of anyone else but Kris Aquino. Initially, I thought she may not accept the project but when she agreed, I became so nervous because she is Kris Aquino. To my pleasant surprise, I didn’t have any problems at all.”

Three, the movie tackles the journey of the young generation who tries to continuously prove their worth in this age when most people project their best, especially on social media and the truth becomes enmeshed within it all. At the end of the day, what the story teaches young and mature audiences is that while one can hate someone based on what is out there, he or she can learn to love as much. In the words of Ms. Aquino, forgiveness is the answer. “Forgiveness is a gift and it’s not about the person saying sorry or because that person loved. Forgiveness comes because you are giving yourself the gift of forgiveness especially for the person you love and loved,” the Queen of Multi-Media ended.

Four, “I Love You Hater” is from the creative minds of director Andres who was also behind the hit “Loving in Tandem”, writers Rona Co of the “A Love to Last” fame and Kristine Gabriel, head writer behind the breakthrough film “My Perfect You”.

The loving starts July 19 in Brunei and Papua New Guinea; July 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Saipan; July 21 and 28 in Thailand; and July 26 in Australia and New Zealand via TFC@theMovies. For the many other ways you can love the movie, visit mytfc.com or the official TFC Facebook page in your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas, visit KapamilyaGlobalPR and KapamilyaTFC via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

