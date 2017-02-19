ABS-CBN’s newest drama ensemble gets entangled in love and lies in “The Better Half”

ABS-CBN’s newest romantic drama and psycho-thriller starring Shaina Magdayao, Carlo Aquino, JC De Vera and Denise Laurel, premieres on TFC and simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC Online (TFC.tv)

Quezon City, Philippines (February 10, 2017) – Watch out for another unique story about love and obsession in ABS-CBN’s newest romantic drama and psychological thriller TV series “The Better Half,” which will show how far people can go for the person they believe should be their other half, premiering on TFC and airing simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC Online (TFC.tv) on February 13, 3:20 p.m. (Manila time) in key countries worldwide.

Four of ABS-CBN’s best actors and actresses, Shaina Magdayao, Carlo Aquino, JC De Vera, and Denise Laurel play characters who will go extraordinary lengths for love and eventually find their lives get entangled in lies, betrayal, and dark secrets.

Camille (Magdayao) and Marco (Aquino) play a happily married couple but their relationship will be tested by fate when Marco’s airplane crashes, leaving a big scar in his wife’s heart.

Believing her husband is already gone, Camille moves on and meets Rafael (De Vera), the man who will help her forget about the past and make her believe in love again. Just when they are starting a new life together, Marco resurfaces and returns to Camille’s life. But things get more complicated because like Camille, Marco already has a new life with wife Bianca (Laurel).

As their paths cross once again, will Marco and Camille turn their backs to the new lives they have without each other, or will they throw away the love and dreams they once built together? Will Rafael and Bianca let their other halves go, or will they fight for their love? How far will they go to prove they are the better half for the person they love?

Also part of “The Better Half” are Epi Quizon, Nadia Montenegro, Rommel Padilla, Carmi Martin, Zeppi Borromeo, Maila Gumila, Bart Guingona, Mari Kaimo, Joyce Ann Burton, Regine Angeles, Junjun Quintana, and Pooh. Completing the cast are Gilleth Sandico, Kate Alejandrino, Tiptip Fucoy, Delphine Buencamino, Lemuel Pelayo, Vincent Lim, and Johan Santos.

The teleserye is directed by Jeffrey Jeturian, and produced by GMO Production Unit, the team behind the hit shows “Be Careful With My Heart,” “Dream Dad,” and “Ningning,” which were also all directed by Jeturian.

Don’t miss the story showing what people can do for love in the TV series “The Better Half,” which will air on TFC. The pilot episode will be aired simulcast its Philippine airing via TFC online (TFC.tv) on February 13, 3:20 p.m. (Manila time) in key countries worldwide. Catch-up episodes are available via TFC online (TFC.tv) and TFC IPTV.

