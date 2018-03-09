Veteran actor Bernardo Bernardo has passed away, his family said on Thursday. He was 73.

Bernardo died on Thursday, his niece Susan Vecina Santos, told DZMM’s Ahwel Paz. His wake is being held at St. Peter’s Chapel in Quezon City.

While Santos did not disclose the cause of his uncle’s death, Bernardo said on Facebook last January that his doctors found a tumor in his pancreas.

At that time, Bernardo asked his supporters and friends for prayers as the condition made him lose his appetite. He also lost weight rapidly.

Bernardo revealed in the same post that he had a history of clinical depression and anxiety attacks.

One of Bernardo’s most memorable roles was as Steve Carpio in the hit ABS-CBN sitcom “Home Along Da Riles,” headlined by late comedy king Dolphy.

Among his last projects were the Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Ang Larawan” and the Star Cinema movie “The Significant Other.” He was also part of the acclaimed Lav Diaz movie “Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis.” (abs-cbn)

