Actor-director Butch Bautista and Filipino designer Pepsi Herrera pass away

Actor-director Herminio “Butch” Bautista, the father of actors Herbert, Hero and Harlene Bautista and a former Quezon City councilor, has passed away at the age of 82.

Former news editor and current Quezon City Public Affairs Information and Services Office chief Ares Gutierrez posted on his Facebook page that Bautista passed away at 7:55PM, Sunday, February 12 at the Philippine Heart Center.

His remains can be viewed by the public at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Commonwealth Avenue.

The elder Bautista started his career in 1956 when he was cast in the Fernando Poe Jr. comedy-action film, “Lo’ Waist Gang,” which spawned a series of sequels. The Lo’ Waist Gang actually referred to a group of real-life teenage friends that also included actors Zaldy Zhornack, Berting Labra and, later, Chiquito.

Over the years, Bautista would continue to portray supporting roles in mostly comedies up until his last known film, “Da Possessed,” in 2014. He is probably best known for playing the father of his own son, incumbent Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, in Maryo J. delos Reyes’ coming-of-age comedy “Bagets” and its sequel, “Bagets 2.”

Bautista also dabbled behind the scenes at a young age. He wrote his first screenplay, “Magdasal Ka Na!” in 1961 and directed his debut film “Santa Clara Pinong Pino” in 1962. His last directorial assignment was “Subok na Matatag” in 1975.

Last year, he was honored by the Film Academy of the Philippines with the Manuel de Leon achievement award during the FAP’s Luna Awards ceremony.

Bautista entered politics in the 1980s beginning with his election as chairman of Barangay Immaculate Conception. He was elected Quezon City councilor in 1988.

His wife, Rosario “Baby” Maclang Bautista, passed away in 2008. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

Meanwhile, Filipino designer Pepsi Herrera passed away last Friday. He is best known for working on gowns for the likes of Kim Chiu and other celebrities.

He was 56.

“If I make a request, kindly say a little prayer for Pepsi. Let us all make him feel loved,” posted Edwin Tan, who put up wedding gown store Adorata Weddings with Herrera, on his social media account.

The exact cause of death was not revealed. Herrera’s body was cremated Friday afternoon. He will be laid to rest on Sunday at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig.

Kapamilya star Kim Chiu expressed shock following the sudden passing or Herrera.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m shocked. RIP Pepsi Herrera. I love you always. Always,” the actress wrote on Twitter. (J. M. Felipe, Malaya)

