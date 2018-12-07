Aga Muhlach noticeably absent in ‘Bagets’ Christmas reunion photo

    • They’re “friends for life.”

    And those who starred in the iconic 80s film “Bagets” proved this when they got together Tuesday for a reunion featuring most of its cast, with one noticeable absentee being Aga Muhlach.

    Eula Valdez posted a photo on Instagram featuring Yayo Aguila, Cheska Iñigo, Raymond Lauchengco, and Monching Gutierrez.

    Also included in the snap, taken during an apparent early Christmas party, was Herbert Bautista, currently mayor of Quezon City.

    “Merry Christmas from the Bagets,” wrote Valdez who included hashtags that read “best pals,” “friends for life,” and “bagets forever.”

    Iñigo, meanwhile, turned sentimental in her own recap, sharing: “I didn’t have a high school barkada, instead I had these guys. Thank you Lord for sharing them with me. 34 years and counting.”

    Muhlach was noticeably absent and the actor has yet to post anything on social media to explain why.
    Others who weren’t present were William Martinez, JC Bonnin and Jobelle Salvador. Bonnin and Salvador live overseas.

    (abs-cbn news)

