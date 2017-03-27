Ai-Ai delas Alas wins acting plum in New York festival

Ai-Ai delas Alas bested three other nominees, including the daughter of legendary actor Robert Redford, to win Best Female Actor in the just concluded 7th Queens World Film Festival in New York on Sunday.

Best known for her comedic performances in films, on television and in concert, the 52-year-old entertainer won for her dramatic portrayal of an aging prostitute in Louie Ignacio’s indie drama, “Area.” Last year, the film won the Special Jury Prize at the Eurasia International Film Festival in Almary, Kazakhstan.

She was nominated alongside Germany’s Karin Hanczewsk in “Lotte,” Dorothea Hagena in “Mann Im Spagat: Pace, Cowboy, Pace” and American actress Amy Redford, daughter of the popular actor and founder of the equally famous Sundance International Film Festival.

As a comedian, Ai-Ai has also been honored with several acting recognitions for her performances in “Ang Cute ng Ina Mo” and “Ang Tanging Ina Mo: Last na ‘to.” The Queens festival award, however, is her first award in an international film festival and her first for a dramatic role.

“Area,” however, is not Ai-Ai’s first foray in drama and indie films. In 2014, she headlined “Ronda,” an entry in the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival which netted her a Best Actress nomination from the Gawad Urian.

The “U.S. tour” of “Area” is far from over as the film was also invited at the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival from March 29 to April 9 to be followed by a screening at the

at the 15th Boston International Film Festival scheduled from April 13 to 17.

Afterwards, “Area” will be headed to the West Coast as part of the 50th Worldfest Houston International Film Festival in Texas, from April 21 to 30. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

