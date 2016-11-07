Aiai Delas Alas add flavor to Philippine Adobo Festival in Texas

In celebration of Philippine American History Month, Kapuso Comedy Queen Aiai Delas Alas is bringing her own brand of fun to the Philippine Adobo Festival in Texas, happening this October 29 at the Swayz Ballroom in Dallas and on October 30 at the Schertz Community Center in San Antonio.

Known for her wit and humor, the Sunday PinaSaya mainstay is expected to add a dash of excitement to the event, which aims to unite Filipinos in Texas through their shared love of a well-known Filipino dish – the “adobo”.

The Philippine Adobo Festival promises to be a feast for the senses, with its much-anticipated adobo cooking contests, rousing cultural dances, and live bands. These will be topped with bombastic performances from Aiai Delas Alas herself.

The Philippine Adobo Festival is organized by AZ Media Entertainment Services.

GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV International – GMA Network’s three international channels – serve as the two-day event’s exclusive media sponsors.

For ticket inquiries, interested parties may call (713) 483-4783 or (214) 282-0334. Entrance to the event costs $10 for adults and $5 for those who are 13 years old and below.

For more information on events sponsored and organized by GMA Pinoy TV that bring Filipinos abroad closer to home, follow GMA Pinoy TV on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GMAPinoyTV) and on Twitter and Instagram via the handle @GMAPinoyTV. Visit www.gmapinoytv.com for updates and details on how to subscribe to GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV International.