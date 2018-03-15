Aiza to Ice Seguerra

    • Ice Seguerra, the singer and child star formerly known as Aiza, recently explained the reason he changed his name.

    It’s been years since he proudly came out as a trans man, and Ice explained he considers his name change as a form of fully embracing his sexuality.

    “Kasi change is not easy. A lot of people are used to calling me Aiza. Actually when I came out as trans, nagdadalawang-isip ako nun. Do I still need to come out as trans? I mean, I already came out as a lesbian before so do I need to come out as trans pa ba? Ang dami kong coming out. Ako na ang hari ng coming out. Alam mo ‘yun,” he said.

    It was his wife Liza Dino who inspired him to come out as a trans man, he said. “It was actually my wife who told me na, ‘Love, that’s who you are.’ Embrace it kasi how do you expect people to embrace you kung ikaw mismo sa sarili mo ‘di mo mayakap na Ice na ang gustong itawag sa ‘yo – na ayaw mo ng ‘ma’am.’ Those little things. And actually, if most of the things pile up, it makes me feel depressed. It makes me feel frustrated. So I had to come out. So hindi man matanggap ng mga tao lahat, at least they know.

    “So the reason why I didn’t tell anyone to call me Ice is siyempre alam nila na Aiza ako. So why do I need to change it? Siguro ngayon mas nagmamatter na saken ‘yung sincerity, ‘yung authenticity. That this is the new me. I’m Ice – still me. Wala naman masyadong pinagbago, maliit pa din ako, kumakanta pa din ako. But I just want you to call me by that name,” he said, reiterating that the only thing that changed about him is his name.

    (J. M. Felipe, Malaya)

