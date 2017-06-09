Albert Martinez finds a deep purpose in being a dad

  • June 9, 2017
    • Albert Martinez is undeniably a formidable actor with immense talent. Even with the many awards and critical acclaim under his belt, his greatest trophies are truly his kids: Alyanna, stylist and fashionista; Alissa, online entrepreneur and foodie; and Alfonso, certified car nut and restaurateur.

    In fact, the actor is first to admit how fatherhood completely changed his life and his outlook. “From a happy-go-lucky lifestyle,” he revealed, “I became more responsible. Being a father really gives you a more purposeful way of looking at life, and makes you more success-
    driven in order to provide a better future for your family.”

    The untimely passing of his loving wife Liezl two years ago dealt a painful blow to family. While the void will forever be felt, he is grateful that Liezl did an excellent job in laying a strong foundation for their kids as they were growing up.
    “They’re all very focused and grounded.”

    And indeed, the Martinez brood is a picture of a contented, tight-knit family that is supportive of each other’s diverse interests and respective of each other’s personalities, where they make time to bond – to live deeper — just like friends. And what better symbol of this filial

    bond than the gift of a TechnoMarine watch for dad Albert on father’s day.

    “My dad and I have a lot of things in common,” shared eldest child Alyanna. “We love traveling, we love the outdoors, and we’re both moody at times,” she confessed.

    And while Alyanna was steadily making a name for herself in the world of fashion, Albert was always around to lend his support, attending shows and launches even with his hectic schedule. He even took a break from the hit series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” just to be with Alyanna on her winter wedding in the US last year.

    For Alissa, on the other hand, her being a foodie and love for animals are the ties that bind her close to her dad. Apart from helping set-up her online business PoppyLuca, an online pet accessories store, they can often be found in the kitchen together trying out new recipes. “My dad and I love to cook and we both love to eat!” she said with a laugh.

    And then, of course, there’s Alfonso, the unico hijo and bunso, whose love for cars and karting is something he picked-up from his dad. “My dad loves tinkering with cars during his free time,” he related. Alfonso recalls fondly how he and his dad would join car clubs and go to car shows. “It’s really his passion aside from acting, and a hobby that I enjoy myself!”

    Another thing that runs common among the Martinezes is their love for animals. They currently have seven dogs and translated this passion into a thriving family business: Ask a Vet.

    With all these blessings and more, Albert Martinez is no doubt the perfect embodiment of TechnoMarine’s Live Deeper spirit. “For me, living deeper is all about knowing yourself more, being yourself, and enjoying life to the fullest!” (Malaya)

