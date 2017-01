Alden Richards’s lola wants him to get married at 27

Alden Richards’s 80-year-old paternal grandmother Erlinda “Linda” Peralta has given the Pambansang Bae a deadline to get married and have his own family.

“Kailangan pag twenty seven na siya, mag-asawa na siya,” Lola Linda told YES! Magazine in its January 2017 cover story.

Lola Linda said she wanted her 25-year-old apo to get settled soon and have a baby because time is running out on her.

She pointed out lightheartedly, “E pano kung mamatay na ako? Hindi ko na makikita yung apo ko sa kanya…

“Kung trenta y singko siya mag-aasawa, palagay mo mabubuhay pa ako?

“Abutin pa ba ako ng nobenta? Nakupo, patawarin po!”

As for the lucky girl Alden will be spending the rest of his life with, Lola Linda said she hopes it will be someone “simple lang.”

She elaborated, “Kasi yong ganda, madaling magpaganda. Sa ngayon, walang pangit na babae.

“Lahat gumaganda, e, pero ‘yong puso mo at ‘yong mind mo, mahirap baguhin ‘yon.

“Beauty is only skin-deep, ‘ika nga. Pag maligaya ka, naggo-glow ‘yong mata mo.”(R. Siazon, pep)

