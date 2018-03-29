Alex Gonzaga teases boyfriend Mikee, again, on marriage

    • Alex Gonzaga, who is known for her comedic antics and candid moments in her popular vlog series, isn’t one to shy away from making her relationship with her boyfriend the subject of her jokes.

    Mikee Morada, her partner of over a year, appears to have displayed only the utmost patience with Gonzaga, who has made him a participant in numerous “challenges,” from a makeup tutorial to a re-enactment of a dramatic movie scene.

    Gonzaga even came to the defense of Morada, after her most recent vlog showed him jokingly giving the middle finger, as a way of being edited out of the final cut.

    But the mixed reactions from her fans haven’t deterred Gonzaga from posting more about her Morada. In fact, in a recent Instagram story, the Kapamilya actress teased her boyfriend about getting married.

    “Ayaw kita pressure, pero nagputi ako at humawak ng flowers at nagpa-pic sa alter,” Gonzaga said in the caption of the story, which was re-posted by a fan page dedicated to the TV star.

    “O joke lang wag niyo dibdibin!” she added.

    The photo appears to have been taken during a wedding they both attended at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, California.

    This isn’t the first time Gonzaga, 30, teased Morada about getting married. In her March 14 vlog, she asked him to scratch her foot before, which had Morada kneeling. She then held his hand, before acting emotional, saying, “Nag-propose na siya!”

    In a January interview, Gonzaga said she and Morada had yet to discuss tying the knot, but she did admit her ideal marrying age is 31 — or in a year’s time.

