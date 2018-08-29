Alice Dixson apologizes to Dingdong Dantes for wedding photo fiasco

Alice Dixson was surprised to learn that the photoshopped wedding photo of her and Edu Manzano in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano was actually a shot of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on their wedding day.

Edu and Alice play husband and wife, and the photo superimposing their images came out in the August 8 episode of the ABS-CBN prime-time series.

DongYanatics recognized the photo to be that of Marian and Dingdong at their wedding in December 2014.

According to Alice, “Oh! Hindi ko alam na picture nila yun.

“Alam ko na-photoshop yung picture ng face namin ni Edu sa isang picture ng mag-asawang ikinasal.

“But I don’t know anything about kung sino yung pinalitan naming mukha. I hope there was no problem.”

Alice also apologized for the series’ use of Dingdong and Marian wedding photo without the couple’s permission.

She said, “Oo, kahit naman ako masa-sadden ako. Pero ako, personally, I didn’t know that it was their photo.

“There was no trace of their faces or anything personal aside from siguro dun sa damit nila.”

Then Alice sent a message for Dingdong, whom she called by his monicker Dong.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin, Dong, if our production made a mistake like that.

“Kahit naman ako, if it was my wedding photo, ayoko naman gamitin ng ibang tao.

“If there’s other eksena na magagamit yun, I’ll make sure na they’ll do something about it.”

PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) interviewed Alice on the sidelines of the media launch for ABS-CBN’s upcoming prime time series, Ngayon At Kailanman.

The media launch was held at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater in Quezon City.

Alice gave the statement hours after Dingdong released on Facebook a copy of his letter, expressing his disappointment at the “unauthorized” use of his wedding photo with Marian.

