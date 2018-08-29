Alice Dixson apologizes to Dingdong Dantes for wedding photo fiasco

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 29, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 95

    • Alice Dixson was surprised to learn that the photoshopped wedding photo of her and Edu Manzano in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano was actually a shot of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on their wedding day.

    Edu and Alice play husband and wife, and the photo superimposing their images came out in the August 8 episode of the ABS-CBN prime-time series.

    DongYanatics recognized the photo to be that of Marian and Dingdong at their wedding in December 2014.

    According to Alice, “Oh! Hindi ko alam na picture nila yun.

    “Alam ko na-photoshop yung picture ng face namin ni Edu sa isang picture ng mag-asawang ikinasal.

    “But I don’t know anything about kung sino yung pinalitan naming mukha. I hope there was no problem.”
    Alice also apologized for the series’ use of Dingdong and Marian wedding photo without the couple’s permission.

    She said, “Oo, kahit naman ako masa-sadden ako. Pero ako, personally, I didn’t know that it was their photo.

    “There was no trace of their faces or anything personal aside from siguro dun sa damit nila.”

    Then Alice sent a message for Dingdong, whom she called by his monicker Dong.
    “Humihingi ako ng paumanhin, Dong, if our production made a mistake like that.
    “Kahit naman ako, if it was my wedding photo, ayoko naman gamitin ng ibang tao.
    “If there’s other eksena na magagamit yun, I’ll make sure na they’ll do something about it.”

    PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) interviewed Alice on the sidelines of the media launch for ABS-CBN’s upcoming prime time series, Ngayon At Kailanman.
    The media launch was held at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater in Quezon City.

    Alice gave the statement hours after Dingdong released on Facebook a copy of his letter, expressing his disappointment at the “unauthorized” use of his wedding photo with Marian.

    R. Siason, pep

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Ang Probinsyano’ producers are sorry for use of Dingdong, Marian photos

    Next Story

    BlackKklansman (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mariel’s shoots movies one after the other

      Mariel de Leon has finished shooting two movies and is now about to shoot another one. She just finished the domestic drama, “Latay,” directed by Ralston Jover, and the remake of the classic horror film, “Patayin Mo sa Sindak si Barbara” directed by Chris Castillo, whose dad, the late ...

    • 30 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Philippine’s Junior New System

      The judges of this year’s “America’s Got Talent” were all praises for the Philippine dance group Junior New System after the latter performed in high heels. Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell voted for the dance group, while Mel B and Howie Mandel chose diabolo artist Mochi to enter. But ...

    • 30 August 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Beauty signs with ABS-CBN

      Beauty Gonzalez was in cloud nine after signing her very first exclusive contract with ABS-CBN network. “I feel happy about it because after so many years nabigyan ako ng kontrata. Exciting times,” she said in an interview with PUSH during her contract signing at the ABS-CBN compound. The actress ...

    • 30 August 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Judy Ann Santos recounts dining experience at Gucci Garden

      When Judy Ann Santos and hubby Ryan Agoncillo went to Italy last April, one of the unexpected highlights of their two-week tour was their truffle-hunting expedition. Truffle is highly prized as food, and was dubbed “the diamond of the kitchen” by French gourmet Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin. Juday told PEP.ph ...

    • 29 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Caring for the Pinoy Senior Citizen in Ph

      More than a hundred years ago the average life span of a person was around forty five years old. Today, however, people are now enjoying and living life on average of up to seventy years. As the population of the Philippines lives longer are we as a society able ...

    %d bloggers like this: