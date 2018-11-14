Alves brushes off excitement on Quezon role

    • Benjamin Alves, is slated for bigger things to come for his career but he does not want to get too excited about it.
    After blockbusters “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” he is set to headline the trilogy finale as former President Manuel L. Quezon which he already played in the previous film.

    Although that is already set in stone as far as the production is concerned, Benjamin does not want to keep his hopes up.

    “I don’t want to get too excited because three years namin binuo itong Goyo, and we want to enjoy this first, but yes, that is in the horizon… in time,” he told In The Know.

    The archives of information and encounters of people with Manuel Quezon is far richer in depth compared to the first two instalments of the hero trilogy. As early as now, Benjamin is already doing his homework.

    “Inaral ko na talaga. I want to imbibe his character. Marami na rin ako nakausap and what is good is that totoong tao namin ipapakita si Manuel Quezon. The good and the bad. The reality of how he was,” he revealed.

    “May vision na si Jerrold and the TBA production about Manuel Quezon. I’m excited for what they have in store but again, all I can do as an actor is prepare for reading materials and fight the good fight via Manuel Quezon,” Alves added.

    (M.J. Marfori, TMT)

