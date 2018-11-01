Andi is more relax now

Andi Eigenmann admits she knows she’s no longer hot as an actress, even if she thinks she can act.

Thus, whenever she’s given a project, she makes sure she does her best.

She has just finished filming “All Souls Night” for Viva Films, which is earmarked for release on October 31.

“It’s a thriller, kaya scary,” she said. “Ako mismo, nang dina-dub ko ang movie, nakaramdam ako ng takot. But eager ako na mapanood ang kabuuan ng movie, ‘yung tipong ready na for public viewing.”

Aloy Adlawan ang Jules Katanyag direct “All Souls Night,” which is based on a story by Yam Laranas.

Aliud Entertainment co-produced “All Souls Night” with Viva Films.

Andi, now based in Baler and enjoying her life near the beach, was asked if she is contemplating on leaving show business for good.

The actress said she was unsure, although she does feel more at home and relaxed whenever she is in Baler, Quezon, where she has a house and owns several vacation houses.

Her daughter Ellie lives with her.

Her current boyfriend, Philmar Alipayo, is a surfer and a native of Baler.(E. Ramos, Malaya)

