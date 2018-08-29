‘Ang Probinsyano’ producers are sorry for use of Dingdong, Marian photos

After GMA Network actor Dingdong Dantes called them out for using and modifying his family’s photos in an episode without a permission, the producers of Kapamilya primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” apologized to the actor and his family.

The team also aired a scene last year that showed a modified photo of the couple with their daughter, Maria Letizia.

They released a statement on ABS-CBN’s website that reads:

‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ apologizes to Dingdong Dantes and his family and assures that there was no intent to disrespect or offend him and his family in the use of their photos in the program.”

“The production team commissioned a third-party contractor to create the photo props used in the program. It was not aware that the original of the photographs used were those from Mr. Dantes’ wedding and the baptism of his daughter.”

“The program is conducting further investigation to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.”

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” team blurred the photo to modify it from the original.

Dantes wrote in a Facebook post, “As a father and husband, I cannot help but feel offended and deeply hurt by such actions, which happened not just once, but twice.”

“Basic rules of courtesy in this case dictate that you first secure permission from the photographer and my family.”

He continued: “Whether or not it is done within the entertainment sector, we should always be reminded of the basic etiquette for online photo use and sharing that includes asking permission and/or citing sources. I do hope that this won’t happen again to anyone.”

The producers admitted in their statement that it was the result of hiring a “third-party contractor” to secure the photography props needed for the program. They weren’t able to check the photos used for the episodes, hence the issue.

J. Malasig, Interaksyon

Like this: Like Loading...