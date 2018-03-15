Angeline Quinto has good reasons to smile

Angeline Quinto is set to get busy as she has two new assignments, not as singer, but as the star of two films.

The first one is for an independent production. She needs to read the script first, but based on her conversation with the producer and director, the project sounds like a winner.

The other film will be produced by Regal Entertainment and have K Brosas and Sam Milby, both good singers like Angeline, in the cast. It is called “Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady” and will have Avid Liongoren, director and producer of “Saving Sally,” at the helm.

“Why I had to specify that K and Sam sing, too, is because I learned that ‘Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady’ will be adapted from a PETA musical which had singers Bituin Escalante, Frenchie Dy and Markki Stroem in the lead,” said Angeline. “Kaya maraming eksena sa pelikula na tiyak aawit kaming tatlo.”

Angeline has appeared in a movie, “Born To Love You,” in 2012. It also featured Coco Martin, who was not yet the popular action star that he is now.

Angeline remains a mainstay of ABS-CBN’s long-running Sunday show, “ASAP,” as part of the newly-formed group, The Love Connection, with Erik Santos, Daryl Ong and Kyla.

She is also seen in “Your Face Sounds Familiar” as a member of the “Singvestigators” with Kean Cipriano, Wacky Kiray, Bayani Agbayani, Alex Gonzaga and Andrew E. “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by Luis Manzano, is aired Saturdays and Sundays.

E. Ramos, Malaya

Like this: Like Loading...