Anne, Erwan share video of engagement proposal

  • December 23, 2016
    • Early this Sunday, actress Anne Curtis and her longtime boyfriend, celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff, got most netizens curious with posts that ultimately pointed to a milestone in their relationship.

    “Check out our latest video on youtube, link in the bio. Highlights of our pretty amazing New York and Connecticut trip with this lovely lady. She’s a keeper,” Erwan posted on Instagram accompanying a photo of the couple walking in the woods somewhere in Connecticut.

    Scenes from Anne Curtis and Erwann Heussaff’s trip to Connecticut where the proposal took place. (Photos from the Instagram accounts of Erwann Heussaff, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Anne Curtis)

    The six-minute-plus video, which Anne describes in her Facebook page as “New York City Marathon & Connecticut. (Most memorable trip of my life)” indeed showed highlights of their recent U.S. trip. As indicated by the falling leaves, it was taken around last month while she participated in the famed New York City marathon.

    Following footage of the couple together in Connecticut and New York, the video then cuts to scenes from the New York City Marathon where Anne surprisingly did well considering it was her first time to run a marathon.

    The video then proceeds to show more highlights of Anne and Erwan through the years starting in 2010. By the 5:45 mark, the video shows what Erwan is asking everyone to witness: again somewhere in the woods of Connecticut, he finally pops the question to a teary-eyed Anne who stans up while he goes down on his knees to formalize their engagement.

    In her own Instagram post accompanying a photo from that big moment, Anne would later post, “Je t’aime mon amou” which is French for “I love you, my dear.”

    Erwan is Filipino-French and is the brother of entertainer Solenn Heussaff, who is also close friends with Anne.

    Among those who were elated with the big reveal was Anne’s little sister, Jasmine, who posted another photo from that momentous occasions.

    “I am the happiest little sestra for you @annecurtissmith congratulations to you and @erwanheussaff! Never doubted the forever everyone sees in your relationship God may have given you the biggest challenges in life but He also showers you with the best blessings that you deserve! woot woot! what will be your wedding hashtag kaya?,” Jasmine wrote.

    Netizens also hailed the engagement on Twitter.

