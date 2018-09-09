Anne to finish work before vacation

Anne Curtis will make sure to complete all her commitments before she and husband Erwan Heusaff, leave for South Africa for their honeymoon in November.

As is common knowledge, their heavy work schedule prevented them from leaving for their honeymoon after their wedding in New Zealand. She is just so glad, my Erwan understood.

“’Di ko kasi akalain na made-delay ang shooting ko for ‘Buy Bust’ na kinailangang ipalabas din kaagad,” Anne disclosed further. “Kaya I had to help promote the movie. Thank God, kumita naman ng malaki sa takilya.”

“Buy Bust” is now being shown abroad.

Anne’s concert – her last, she promised – at the Araneta Coliseum was also very successful. She received several good reviews for her performance, too.

Two months before their South Africa trip, Anne is wrapping up work for “Aurora,” a horror-thriller by Yam Laranas intended for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival. She also appears daily in “It’s Showtime” on ABS-CBN.

