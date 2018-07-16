Barbie as Happylou!

Barbie Forteza has reason to rejoice because her primetime show, “Inday Will Always Love You,” continues to clobber its rival show in the ratings game. Her performance as the very positive and perky Happylou is truly a big winner as viewers just can’t seem to get enough of her.

A posting on social media from someone who’s undoubtedly a fiercely regular follower of “Inday Will Always Love You” says they’re hooked on the show because of Happylou’s charming personality.

“Para siyang modern-day Cinderella, pero mas palaban,” commented the netizen. “Kapag inaapi siya, lumalaban siya pero hindi siya nananakit na gaya ng character ni Gladys Reyes as Amanda na siyang pangunahing contravida sa show. At kahit drama ang eksena, nagagawa ni Barbie na haluan ng comedy para good vibes pa rin ang dating for us viewers.”

“Salamat naman sa magagandang feedback na natatanggap namin from the audience,” said Barbie, who now has her own vlog on YouTube where she demonstrates how she puts on make up. “Lahat kami sa cast, we make an extra effort na mapaganda ang show. In interpreting my role as Happylou, malaking tulong ‘yung fact na masayahin naman talaga ako sa totoong buhay. Hindi ako ang type na basta susuko agad sa problema o sa pang-aalipusta ng ibang tao. Dapat laging malakas ang fighting spirit natin at kapit lang tayo lagi kay Lord sa pagharap ng mga problema sa buhay.”

Like this: Like Loading...