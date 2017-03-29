Barbie Forteza a Hit with “Meant To Be”

  March 29, 2017
    • In our last dinner with Regal’s Mother Lily, we urged her to produce a movie for Barbie Forteza and her four leading men in “Meant to Be”: Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner and Addy Raj. Their show is such a big hit they now have a huge legion of fans who follow them in their personal appearances and mall shows.

    “That’s true, Mother. During their last mall show in San Jose del Monte, 15,000 people came,” reported one writer who was with us. “They’re so hot right now and since GMA Films is no longer active, you should produce the film, even with GMA, so you can take advantage of their popularity now. Barbie has been ripe for stardom since ‘Half Sisters.’ She should have been launched a long time ago.”

    Meantime, “Meant to Be” continues to soar in the ratings because of the kilig factor that Barbie has with each of her leading men who are competing for her heart and attention:  Ethan (Ivan Dorschner), Yuan (Ken Chan), Jai (Addy Raj) and Andoy (Jak Roberto). Each love team has its own group of fans rooting for them and wondering who’ll be the lucky guy to win Barbie’s love. (M. Bautista)

