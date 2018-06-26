Bea in new drama series

Bea Binene is given her most mature role to date in “Kapag Nahati ang Puso” where she plays a daughter who will be the rival of her own mom, Sunshine Cruz, over the attention of one man, Benjamin Alves.

“I will be shedding my tweetums and teenybopper image here for good,” she says. “Very challenging ito for me so I’m preparing myself physically, emotionally and mentally for this turning point kind of role.”

So does it mean she will be ready to show some skin, do daring love scenes?

“I’m sure may limitations pa rin kasi we’re doing a TV show, not naman a movie. Hindi naman ibig sabihin ng you are ready for more mature roles, maghuhubad ka na or makikipag-torrid bed scenes ka na. Yung mismong material namin about a mother and daughter fighting for one man ang talagang very mature.”

It’s her first time to work with both Sunshine Cruz and Benjamin Alves. “Nag-workshop na kami so relaxed na kami sa company ng isa’t isa,” she says. “Nakakatawa kasi when we shot our Christmas plug for GMA Network last year, nagkita kami ni Benjamin sa shoot and he asked me what my next project is after ‘Mulawin vs. Ravena.’ He even asked kung si Derrick Monasterio pa rin ang makakapareha ko uli. Little did we know na kami na pala ang magiging magkatambal in our next project. Si Benj ang pinaka-mature na magiging leading man ko, kasi before, puro mga dati ko nang kasama sa teen shows ng GMA-7.”

