Bea reveals what it’s like working with Charo Santos

  • March 9, 2019
    • As the local release of her first horror film project “Eerie” draws nearer, Bea Alonzo admitted she enjoyed shooting the period film with co-star Charo Santos and director Mikhail Red.

    “We only shot the movie for 20 days. Every day siya so nakatulong din sa characterization namin ‘yun na hindi na kami lumalabas dun sa location.

    “Isang bagay kung bakit ‘90s era ang pinili namin is because pre-social media era siya, so maraming mga issues na hindi napag-uusapan. Ang mga saloobin mo, hindi mo talaga na-i-she-share sa maraming tao kasi nung time na ‘yun parang we’re too busy conforming. Gusto natin maging kagaya nung iba. So makikita ninyo sa pelikula ‘yun,” she shared during the special “Eerie” media preview last March 2 at the ABS-CBN Studio Experience theater at Trinoma Mall.

    Bea said she has always wanted to work with veteran actress Charo Santos. She said, “Dream come true para sa akin na makasama sa isang frame si Ma’am Charo. Honestly, nung umpisa kinakabahan ako, of course, hindi ko alam ano ba dapat ang expectations ko. But nung workshops and meetings, alam mong ibang hat ang sinuot ni Ma’am Charo. She wasn’t the CEO, she wasn’t the president of ABS-CBN, she was an actress and she was open to collaborating with you.

    So ibang pakiramdam ang parang nag-share kayo ng art so hindi ko makakalimutan itong experience na ito and it’s also my first time doing a horror movie, my first time working with Mikhail Red and my first time to have joined a festival. So isang milestone ito para sa akin and hindi ko makakalimutan na kasama ko si Ma’am Charo sa pelikulang ito.”

    The “Eerie” star also reacted to Charo showering her with compliments during the event. They play opposing characters in the horror movie. “Kinikilig ako. Gusto kong kumuha ng copy ng lahat ng interviews namin. Sabi ko nga nung photo shoot namin, ipapa-frame ko ng malaki ang photo namin together. ‘Di ba sino makakapagsabi na nakatrabaho mo ang Asia’s Best Actress?” she said.

    When asked for her opinion if she thinks Charo might be up for another acting award for “Eerie,” Bea immediately answered, “Definitely. She’s so good.”

    (M.J. Felipe, Malaya)

