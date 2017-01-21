Bea talks about relationship with Gerald

“That’s right! We’re not yet on. Dating, yes!” she says.

Despite the fact that they’re constant travel companions of late, Bea Alonzo says she and Gerald Anderson are not officially an item yet.

They were together in the US to celebrate New Year.

“Together with some friends! I don’t think there’s something wrong with that, right? We were having dinner one time then that idea just popped out. So, presto! Actually, we also flew to Singapore last Halloween, but again, with a group. We were 13 or 14 then.”

Many ask what’s keeping her from entering a romantic relationship with Gerald. “Let’s just say that we don’t hurry up when it comes to this matter. Love should not be hastened to happen between two people. Let nature take its course, so to speak. At this point, I want to savor everything that he does to make me happy. And I hope I did the same for him.”

This time around, Bea wants things to be different as compared to their past.

“Everyone knows that we had a relationship before although short-lived. So now we’re taking it one step at a time. We want to take it slow and just enjoy our moments together.”

At this stage when they’ve both matured already, can she say that Gerald has become one boyfriend material?

“Yes, I think he is. I appreciate the fact that he’s doing a lot of things to really become a better man. For one, he’s very trustworthy.”

One thing that seems to hold her back is her career.

“As of now, I want to focus more on my craft especially that I have lots of projects to do this Year of the Rooster. I want to be pro-active this 2017! So it is better that I really take things slow when it comes to my personal state. Slowly but surely,” Bea says. (J.P. Gonzales, MS)

