Beauty Gonzalez shares love advice for friend Ellen

“Pray for it.”

That is the best love advice Beauty Gonzalez could give her good friend, Ellen Adarna, who recently broke up with the youngest son of the President, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Gonzalez also believes the right man will come along for Adarna.

“Prayers lang ‘yan. Totoo. Good things happen to good people. Lagi ko namang sinasabi sa kanya na ‘You’re a good person. It will come to you. Huwag ka masyadong atat. Mag-study ka muna diyan ng calculus tapos turuan mo ako after,’” she said in jest.

“Wish ko talaga kay Ellen is makita na rin niya ‘yung lalaki para sa kanya. As a girl, ‘yun naman ang pangarap namin,” she added.

In a previous interview, Adarna said that while she is open to dating and meeting new people, she doesn’t want to have a relationship until she hits 30 next year.

“Hindi pa ako ready for a relationship. Enjoy-in ko muna iyong last year ko sa 20s. Kasi magti-30 na ako next year,” she shared.

After she parted ways with Duterte, Adarna has been romantically linked to actor John Lloyd Cruz. The actress, however, was quick to refute such rumors.

“Si Lloydie, he’s good friends with Norman, who is also one of my best friends. Kaya nagkasama kami sa Ilocos, and si Beauty din. ‘Yung pumunta doon is really just close friends,” she said.

Asked what is she looking for a guy, Adarna said: “Siyempre gwapo, matangkad, loyal, mabait, thoughtful, ‘yung hinahayaan lang ako, hindi seloso, mayaman. Lahat naman gusto ‘yan. ‘Yun naman ang dream guy mo talaga.” (abs-cbn)

