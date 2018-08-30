Beauty signs with ABS-CBN

Beauty Gonzalez was in cloud nine after signing her very first exclusive contract with ABS-CBN network. “I feel happy about it because after so many years nabigyan ako ng kontrata. Exciting times,” she said in an interview with PUSH during her contract signing at the ABS-CBN compound.

The actress relayed viewers will be seeing her in a television show soon. “’Yun muna for now, take one step at a time kasi ang tagal ko rin nagpahinga, so slowly,” she stated.

Being a mother and an actress at the same time, Beauty said it has been challenging balancing both roles. “It is easy to balance but with my husband and everyone supporting me, madaling lang naman pero sometimes it’s not easy. Whatever you see on Instagram it’s not real, but I am trying my best to balance things out,” she shared.

She added her husband Norman Crisologo understands the nature of her work. “Sanay naman siya and he is happy to support naman and he wants me to fill up my cup para naman I can be the best I am with him,” Beauty said.

A lot of netizens have noticed Beauty’s fitter figure. The actress shared some tips on how to achieve one’s body goal. “Ano lang, don’t be hard on yourself. Dahan-dahan lang. Take your time. You’re beautiful in every way. You don’t need to be skinny. There are different types of bodies na pwede mong i-Google ‘yun and search in the internet. And whatever you see on Instagram it’s not for real. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Just eat healthy and just try to work out. At least you can walk three kilometers a day before you go to work, that’s a big thing na,” she said.

