Beauty signs with ABS-CBN

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 30, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • Beauty Gonzalez was in cloud nine after signing her very first exclusive contract with ABS-CBN network. “I feel happy about it because after so many years nabigyan ako ng kontrata. Exciting times,” she said in an interview with PUSH during her contract signing at the ABS-CBN compound.

    The actress relayed viewers will be seeing her in a television show soon. “’Yun muna for now, take one step at a time kasi ang tagal ko rin nagpahinga, so slowly,” she stated.

    Being a mother and an actress at the same time, Beauty said it has been challenging balancing both roles. “It is easy to balance but with my husband and everyone supporting me, madaling lang naman pero sometimes it’s not easy. Whatever you see on Instagram it’s not real, but I am trying my best to balance things out,” she shared.

    She added her husband Norman Crisologo understands the nature of her work. “Sanay naman siya and he is happy to support naman and he wants me to fill up my cup para naman I can be the best I am with him,” Beauty said.

    A lot of netizens have noticed Beauty’s fitter figure. The actress shared some tips on how to achieve one’s body goal. “Ano lang, don’t be hard on yourself. Dahan-dahan lang. Take your time. You’re beautiful in every way. You don’t need to be skinny. There are different types of bodies na pwede mong i-Google ‘yun and search in the internet. And whatever you see on Instagram it’s not for real. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Just eat healthy and just try to work out. At least you can walk three kilometers a day before you go to work, that’s a big thing na,” she said.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Judy Ann Santos recounts dining experience at Gucci Garden

    Next Story

    Philippine’s Junior New System

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mariel’s shoots movies one after the other

      Mariel de Leon has finished shooting two movies and is now about to shoot another one. She just finished the domestic drama, “Latay,” directed by Ralston Jover, and the remake of the classic horror film, “Patayin Mo sa Sindak si Barbara” directed by Chris Castillo, whose dad, the late ...

    • 30 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Philippine’s Junior New System

      The judges of this year’s “America’s Got Talent” were all praises for the Philippine dance group Junior New System after the latter performed in high heels. Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell voted for the dance group, while Mel B and Howie Mandel chose diabolo artist Mochi to enter. But ...

    • 30 August 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Beauty signs with ABS-CBN

      Beauty Gonzalez was in cloud nine after signing her very first exclusive contract with ABS-CBN network. “I feel happy about it because after so many years nabigyan ako ng kontrata. Exciting times,” she said in an interview with PUSH during her contract signing at the ABS-CBN compound. The actress ...

    • 30 August 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Judy Ann Santos recounts dining experience at Gucci Garden

      When Judy Ann Santos and hubby Ryan Agoncillo went to Italy last April, one of the unexpected highlights of their two-week tour was their truffle-hunting expedition. Truffle is highly prized as food, and was dubbed “the diamond of the kitchen” by French gourmet Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin. Juday told PEP.ph ...

    • 29 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Caring for the Pinoy Senior Citizen in Ph

      More than a hundred years ago the average life span of a person was around forty five years old. Today, however, people are now enjoying and living life on average of up to seventy years. As the population of the Philippines lives longer are we as a society able ...

    %d bloggers like this: