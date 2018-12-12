Bela’s new role? As a comedian!

As part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fantastica,” Bela Padilla said she could not believe she is now part of one of the biggest movies of the year which is headlined by Vice Ganda. “Hindi pa nga nag-si-sink in sa akin ‘yun (laughs).

Actually nung sinabi naman nila na movie ni Vice, sabi ko kagad go. Actually, hindi na ako nagtanong kung anong gagawin. Tapos wala naman silang mabigay na script kasi hindi pa tapos nun. So wala din ako mabasa na parang ito ang character ko.

So I blindly said yes pero I’m happy I did it because I had fun on the set. Parang kuwela lang talaga siya,” she explained.

“Fantastica” may not be her first entry in the MMFF, but it is her first comedic role. “I did ‘10,000’ (Hours) a couple of years ago. Sobrang heavy nun. Political drama ang theme niya tapos biglang nag-comedy ako ng todo. Ang ganda kasi nga I feel like I’m at a point in my life right now where I want to experiment with things and that’s what’s happening. I’m accepting roles right now na I never thought I would. It’s my first time to do a pure comedy so don’t expect (laughs). Pero ginuide naman ako.

Lahat halos ng scenes ko nakabantay sila tapos pag meron sila naisip na gusto nila idagdag dinadagdagan pa nila so mas nagiging funny yung scenes. Pero ang sarap. It’s nice to get out of your comfort zone once in a while so that’s what happened to me here,” she said.

Working with Vice was also a learning experience for Bela who admires the comedian’s talent. “I’m very thankful kasi madami akong eksena na wala siya. Nakikita ko ‘yung difference pag nandun siya. Meron siyang naiisip talaga na hindi naiisip ng normal na tao. Parang may pinapagawa siyang movements na siya lang ang nakakakita sa set. Ang galing. It’s nice to observe people like that din,” she added.

Bela also shared how collaborative Vice can be with his co-actors. “Definitely. Parang Vice also asks if you’re comfortable first or if you’re offended before he’ll let you do a scene. parang may ganun siyang alaga. So parang tatanungin ka muna niya na, ‘Okay lang ba sa ‘yo nagawin ito? Kasi kung hindi iba ang gagawin natin.’ So ang galing. Halos lahat naman kami unang tanong pa lang pumapayag na lahat kami kasi laugh trip talaga yung mga pinapagawa niya,” she revealed.

