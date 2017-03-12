Bernal renews her exclusive contract with GMA Network

Multi-talented actress Kris Bernal remains a loyal Kapuso as she renewed last March 7 her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc.

Kris, one of the Network’s top leading ladies, was discovered in the fourth season of the reality-based artista search Starstruck. After almost ten years of being a Kapuso, Kris has been blessed with numerous projects that showcased her versatility and talent and the Network is proud to have her as one of its home-grown artists.

She feels grateful for her strong relationship with GMA through the years, “Eto yung gusto ng puso ko, kung saan ako kumportable, where I feel complete, where I’m satisfied and contented. I’m very thankful na nandito pa rin ako at binigyan ulit ako ng chance.”

Present in the contract-signing were GMA Films President Annette M. Gozon, GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, and GMAAC Talent Manager Tracy Garcia.

After her commendable portrayal of a woman with learning disability in Little Nanay, GMA once again entrusted Kris with another challenging project as she topbills the remake of the successful TV series Impostora where she will play a dual character.

“Masaya ako dahil ang ganda-ganda ng project na binigay nila sa akin, yung Impostora. Dito talaga ako mahahasa, at mag-go-grow. Ito na siguro yung pinaka-challenging character para sa akin. Sobrang hirap din nung sa Little Nanay pero at least dun, isa lang ang role ko. Eto kasi sa Impostora, pabago-bago ako, hindi lang sa acting, sa pananamit din, may prosthetics pa ako and iba’t-ibang makeup at look.”

Meanwhile, Rasonable has nothing but good words for Kris and she is pleased that Kris continues to affirm her loyalty to GMA, “Kris started out with our Network, and we’re happy all the time kapag ang ating mga naumpisahang artista na nag-grow with us, dinevelop natin, ay patuloy na nananatili dito sa Network. Ito ang kanilang tahanan, and we’re happy that they continue to be with us.”

The GMA executive further reveals that Kris’ upcoming project will hone her more as a dramatic actress, “She’s doing a soap now. This is going to be a very challenging soap for her kasi she’s playing two starkly different characters so talagang it will be an acting challenge for her. So far, we’ve seen the rushes and she’s doing excellently.”

