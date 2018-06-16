Bianca and Miguel’s show gets an extension

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 16, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 49

    • Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are understandably elated since their hit primetime show, “Kambal, Karibal” gets another extension. Earlier, it was announced that it will be airing until June but now, it’s extended again and it will run until August. The series started airing in November last year so that means they will have a record run of nine months instead of the usual 13 weeks or three months.

    “Siempre, masayang-masaya po kaming lahat sa show dahil tuloy-tuloy lang ang taping namin,” says Bianca. “Nagpapasalamat kaming lahat sa loyal viewers ng ‘Kambal, Karibal’ sa patuloy na pagsuporta nila sa aming programa at sana, patuloy silang tumutok kasi mas lalo pang gaganda at magiging more intriguing ang next few episodes namin.”

    “Kambal, Karibal” revolves on sisters Crisanta (Bianca) and her dead twin Criselda (Pauline Mendoza), so we ask the stars how their relationship is with their own siblings.

    “I learn different insights from every single one of them,” says Bianca. “It’s amazing how different we are from one another, yet we understand, love and embrace our differences and similarities. We have varied stories to tell and diverse experiences to share, which make our family more colorful than it already is.”

    “Since I’m the one who’s older, I realize that I need to be a good role model for my brother Yuan,” says Miguel. “I need to be strong for him and always do what’s right to set a good example.”

    (M. Bautista, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Yasmin as a lucky wife

    Next Story

    Why basketball is Pacquiao’s passion

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 June 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Why basketball is Pacquiao’s passion

      It’s no longer a surprise to many that after a gruelling, day-long grind on the road and inside a boxing gym, you still see Manny Pacquiao in a basketball gym playing the game second to his heart. For Filipino international ring icon, you see, basketball is his way of ...

    • 16 June 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Bianca and Miguel’s show gets an extension

      Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are understandably elated since their hit primetime show, “Kambal, Karibal” gets another extension. Earlier, it was announced that it will be airing until June but now, it’s extended again and it will run until August. The series started airing in November last year so ...

    • 14 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Yasmin as a lucky wife

      YASMIEN Kurdi’s husband, Rey Soldevilla, celebrated his birthday recently and got a surprise from the actress: a brand new Honda car worth about P1.5 million. Her fans say her husband is so fortunate to have her as his wife. “Suwerte rin naman ako sa husband ko,” says Yasmien when ...

    • 14 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Kapatid ni Elmo Magalona, arestado

      Frank Magalona released from detainment with no charges Elmo and Maxene Magalona’s brother Frank was arrested in Taguig earlier today, June 4. According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Frank was taken into custody after he allegedly pinched a woman’s buttocks. The victim is a VIP host at the ...

    • 14 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Zaijan reveals ‘awkward stage,’ insecurities

      Known nowadays as the young hero Liksi in “Bagani,” 16-year-old Zaijan Jaranilla first became a familiar face to Kapamilya viewers as Santino in the 2009 drama series “May Bukas Pa.” “The best,” was how he referred to his experience with his debut series, “kasi doon po ‘yung naging pag-angat ...

    %d bloggers like this: