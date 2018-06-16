Bianca and Miguel’s show gets an extension

Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are understandably elated since their hit primetime show, “Kambal, Karibal” gets another extension. Earlier, it was announced that it will be airing until June but now, it’s extended again and it will run until August. The series started airing in November last year so that means they will have a record run of nine months instead of the usual 13 weeks or three months.

“Siempre, masayang-masaya po kaming lahat sa show dahil tuloy-tuloy lang ang taping namin,” says Bianca. “Nagpapasalamat kaming lahat sa loyal viewers ng ‘Kambal, Karibal’ sa patuloy na pagsuporta nila sa aming programa at sana, patuloy silang tumutok kasi mas lalo pang gaganda at magiging more intriguing ang next few episodes namin.”

“Kambal, Karibal” revolves on sisters Crisanta (Bianca) and her dead twin Criselda (Pauline Mendoza), so we ask the stars how their relationship is with their own siblings.

“I learn different insights from every single one of them,” says Bianca. “It’s amazing how different we are from one another, yet we understand, love and embrace our differences and similarities. We have varied stories to tell and diverse experiences to share, which make our family more colorful than it already is.”

“Since I’m the one who’s older, I realize that I need to be a good role model for my brother Yuan,” says Miguel. “I need to be strong for him and always do what’s right to set a good example.”

(M. Bautista, Malaya)

