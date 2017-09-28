Bianca Umali is ready for the big time

BIANCA Umali is the cover girl of an online magazine called Fair and she looks exceedingly chic and beautiful, oozing with so much star quality that GMA-7 should really prepare her for future superstardom. She’s currently being seen as Lawiswis in “Mulawin vs. Ravena” that ends this week and we think she should be given a solo project next time, not a teenybopper love story, but a more mature drama since she also happens to be a very good actress.

At 17, Bianca is definitely ready for the big time as she’s about to bloom and blossom ever more beautifully in the days to come. Right now, she’s tied up with her screen partner, Miguel Tanfelix, who plays Pagaspas in “Mulawin vs. Ravena.”

And judging from recent interviews with her, she doesn’t want to be paired anymore with anybody else but just Miguel. “‘Yung puso at isip ko, kay Miguel lang naka-focus,” she said. “Para akong may one-track mind na siya lang ang nakikita ko.”

What if she’s paired with another actor? “Ayoko na sa iba. Si Miguel lang ang gusto ko.”

We honestly don’t think this will be healthy for her career, even if Miguel shares the same feelings for her. She should be more open-minded when it comes to her career. She must be ready to go solo and be paired with other actors so she can have a well-rounded career, rather than just be identified with one partner.

(M. Bautista, Malaya)

