Bibeth Orteza, a seasoned director, writer and actress, is the new festival director of ToFarm Film Festival, with Joey Romero as managing director and Laurice Guillen as consultant. A brainchild of Dr. Milagros How, EVP of Universal Harvester Inc., it aims to uplift the plight of our farmers by showcasing their aspirations, trials and personal journeys as caretakers of agriculture.

It was held in 2016 and 2017, producing acclaimed films like “Paglipay,” “Pauwi Na,” “High Tide” and “What Home Feels Like,” some of which even got recognized in film festivals abroad. The festival director then was the late director Maryo J. de los Reyes. Now that he’s gone, it becomes Bibeth’s responsibility to choose the next set of entries, which will now include a short film competition.

Bibeth came to Manila to study in UP then got into theater and became a TV and movie comedian called Bibeth Bisaya with her thick Visayan accent. No one can question her credentials because through the years, she has made many acclaimed films as an actress, like “Bwakaw,” “Babae sa Bintana,” the original “Temptation Island,” “Nine Mornings.” She even played the president of our country in Robin Padilla’s “10,000 Hours” and bagged a best supporting actress award for her role as Sid Lucero’s cranky mom in “Toto.”

Entries to the ToFarm Film Festival 2018 are now being accepted. Deadline for submission is on April 20, 2018. For details, log on to www.tofarm.org, or check the Festival Mechanics and Rules and Regulations.

We’re sure Direk Maryo J is smiling in heaven knowing that a project he has started is now in very good hands.

M.Bautista, Malaya

