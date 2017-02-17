Bimby’s birthday greetings to dad James

    February 15, is the 35th birthday of cager James Yap. The PBA superstar is presently in Boracay with his partner Michela Cazzola and their baby, Michael.

    Kris, Bimby, and Joshua Aquino are presently in Hong Kong, where the host-actress celebrated her 46th birthday yesterday, February 14.

    Among James’s well-wishers was his son with Kris Aquino, Bimby Yap.

    In a video greeting taken by Kris, Bimby said, “Happy birthday, Papa. I hope you have a happy birthday. Please take care of Tita Mic and your baby. Have good health.”

