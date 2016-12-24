a1

BoybandPH members: Ford, Joao, Niel, Russell and Tristan win 'Pinoy Band Superstar'

  December 24, 2016
    • pinoyband-judgesAfter weeks of competition, singing heartthrobs Ford ValenciaJoao ConstanciaNiel MurilloRussell Reyes, and Tristan Ramirez were declared winners of the talent-reality competition Pinoy Boyband Superstarduring the finale.

    They were officially introduced as BoybandPH, the name of the winning boy band. For the firs time, they performed together “We Made It,” written by Kiko Salazar, which by Star Music produced as a single.

    The first to be declared a member of the boy band was Niel was on Saturday night when he earned 98.63 percent votes, the highest combined public votes and scores of judges – Vice GandaSandara ParkYeng Constantino, and Aga Muhlach – among the seven finalists.

    The following night, the scores were reset to zero for their solo performances. With combined public votes and judges’scores, Russell (100%), Joao (87.81%), Ford (82.03%), and Tristan (69.27%) emerged winners, while finalists Tony Labrusca and Mark Oblea failing to get a spot with the boy band.

    The five winners won exclusive contracts with Star Magic, recording contracts with Star Music, Yamaha motorcycles, and P5 million.

    The two-night Pinoy Boyband Superstar: The Grand Reveal also featured a performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, who was officially introduced as one of the judges of Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids premiering in 2017. Judge Sandara also stunned viewers with her performance of her K-pop hit “Kiss.”

    Billy Crawford hosted Pinoy Boyband Superstar, the Philippine adaptation of La Banda that Simon Cowellcreated. (I. reid, MS/ABS-CBN)

