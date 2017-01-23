Carla Abellana voted as Most Favorite Foreign Actress in Vietnam

Versatile Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has definitely captured the hearts of Vietnamese viewers as she was named “Most Favourite Foreign Actress” at Today TV’s Face of the Year Awards 2016 held last January 7.

In her acceptance speech, the Kapuso actress expressed her gratitude to the award-giving body for the recognition and dedicated the award to her Filipino and Vietnamese fans and supporters.

“Thank you very much to all the organizers and board members of the 2016 Face of the Year Awards most especially to the IMC and Today TV. Thank you so much for the opportunity. I would like to thank my home network back in the Philippines, GMA Network; my manager, Arnold Vegafria, and my handler and road manager who is here with me tonight, Benj Gabitan.”

“I thank all my Filipino supporters and most especially my Vietnamese fans for voting for me online. Thank you so much to all of you. If not for you, I wouldn’t be here tonight. I will surely treasure this prestigious award,” said Carla.

A member of Vietnam’s Joint Media Corporation (IMC), Today TV is one of the first Vietnamese TV stations to air Filipino drama series.

Three of Carla’s Kapuso shows—Kung Aagawin Mo Ang Langit, My Husband’s Lover and My Destiny—have become a hit among Vietnamese viewers, which made her a household name in the South East Asian country.

Meanwhile, Carla will continue to charm her Vietnamese fans as her show, Because of You, will soon be aired on Today TV.

