Carlo and Angelica

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 75

    • Carlo Aquino shared the progress of his upcoming movie with Angelica Panganiban. The actor relayed they just had the pitching with Star Cinema.

    “Baka mag Direk Dan (Villegas) kami. Kung sakali, ito ‘yung first major [project] ko with Direk Dan kasi ‘yung una ko siyang nakatrabaho is with Gerald (Anderson) and Arci (Muñoz), ‘yung ‘Always Be My Maybe’ na movie parang four days lang ako,” he said.

    He said he is elated to be working with Angelica this time in a film project. “Parang huli namin is MMK 2013 or 2014, so siyempre excited. Ito kasi big screen, so very excited, tsaka looking forward to that.”

    What should their fans expect in their upcoming movie?

    “May konting kilig, tapos may konting sakit. Kasi siyempre mature na kami, hindi naman pwedeng puro kilig-kilig na lang,” he replied.

    Aside from sharing the progress of his movie with Angelica, the actor also relayed that his 2017 movie “Throwback Today” will have a rerun on April 20 at the Cine Lokal.

    “’Throwback Today’ is about isang tao na nalaman niya ‘yung desktop niya ay may kakayanan na maka-chat ang younger self niya. ‘Yung role ko si Primo kasi very successful siya academically sa college days. Lahat ng project niya nong college days napre-praise pero nong gumraduate siya hindi pala ganon, so nagbago ‘yung pananaw niya sa buhay. Nawalan siya ng gana tapos ‘yung nilabas niya ‘yung gamit niya kinausap niya ‘yung younger self niya na huwag niyang gawin ‘to,” he said.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Gerald defends Bea from bashers

    Next Story

    Megan and Mikael

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 April 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Dennis and Jennyln

      Dennis Trillo taped some advanced episodes of “The One That Got Away” before he left for his GMA Pinoy TV shows. “We’re happy that the show is gaining more regular viewers,” he says. “The story is also getting to be more and more intriguing with the introduction of more ...

    • 23 April 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Megan and Mikael

      Megan Young’s relationship with Mikael Daez has been going strong for seven years now. What’s their secret? “I think it’s because we always keep our communication lines open,” she says. “When he does something na hindi ko nagustuhan, I’m not afraid to approach him and tell him about it. ...

    • 23 April 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Carlo and Angelica

      Carlo Aquino shared the progress of his upcoming movie with Angelica Panganiban. The actor relayed they just had the pitching with Star Cinema. “Baka mag Direk Dan (Villegas) kami. Kung sakali, ito ‘yung first major [project] ko with Direk Dan kasi ‘yung una ko siyang nakatrabaho is with Gerald ...

    • 23 April 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      Gerald defends Bea from bashers

      When news broke out that Bea Alonzo had unfollowed Gerald Anderson and his “My Perfect You” co-star Pia Wurtzbach on Instagram, many speculated this was an indication there was trouble in their relationship. But in an interview with the press last week, Gerald was quick to clarify it was ...

    • 21 April 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Captain Barbell, Darna, Lastikman in new mobile game

      ABS-CBN, in partnership with Xeleb Technologies, launches its newest mobile game, “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle,” featuring the most iconic superheroes from Mars Ravelo’s comics series­—Captain Barbell, Darna, and Lastikman. “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle” is a challenging puzzle game wherein players have to complete level goals within a limited number ...

    %d bloggers like this: