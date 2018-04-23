Carlo and Angelica

Carlo Aquino shared the progress of his upcoming movie with Angelica Panganiban. The actor relayed they just had the pitching with Star Cinema.

“Baka mag Direk Dan (Villegas) kami. Kung sakali, ito ‘yung first major [project] ko with Direk Dan kasi ‘yung una ko siyang nakatrabaho is with Gerald (Anderson) and Arci (Muñoz), ‘yung ‘Always Be My Maybe’ na movie parang four days lang ako,” he said.

He said he is elated to be working with Angelica this time in a film project. “Parang huli namin is MMK 2013 or 2014, so siyempre excited. Ito kasi big screen, so very excited, tsaka looking forward to that.”

What should their fans expect in their upcoming movie?

“May konting kilig, tapos may konting sakit. Kasi siyempre mature na kami, hindi naman pwedeng puro kilig-kilig na lang,” he replied.

Aside from sharing the progress of his movie with Angelica, the actor also relayed that his 2017 movie “Throwback Today” will have a rerun on April 20 at the Cine Lokal.

“’Throwback Today’ is about isang tao na nalaman niya ‘yung desktop niya ay may kakayanan na maka-chat ang younger self niya. ‘Yung role ko si Primo kasi very successful siya academically sa college days. Lahat ng project niya nong college days napre-praise pero nong gumraduate siya hindi pala ganon, so nagbago ‘yung pananaw niya sa buhay. Nawalan siya ng gana tapos ‘yung nilabas niya ‘yung gamit niya kinausap niya ‘yung younger self niya na huwag niyang gawin ‘to,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...