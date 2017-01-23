donna-villa-death

Carlo J. Caparas’ wife Donna Villa passes away at 57

  • January 23, 2017
    • donna-villa-carlo-caparasAward-winning director and “Komiks King” Carlo J. Caparas’ wife Donna Villa died on Tuesday due to cancer.

    Villa was a former actress, but she was better known in the entertainment industry when she and Caparas went into film production through their Golden Lions Films.

    According to reports, the actress-producer passed away after being confined at the UST Hospital.

    As of press time, the family has yet to release details of her death. Friends and acquaintances of the couple have expressed their condolences on social media.

    Villa was rushed to the hospital last Jan. 10 due to her illness.

    Caparas and their children CJ and Peach are mourning her death.

    Golden Lions Films has produced many blockbuster movies. However, the couple were better known for massacre movies in the ‘90s including “The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us” (1993) and “The Myrna Diones Story (Lord, Have Mercy)” (1993) starring Kris Aquino, “The Untold Story: Vizconde Massacre II: May The Lord Be With Us” (1994), “Lipa Massacre: Lord, Deliver Us From Evil” (1994), “Antipolo Massacre (Jesus Save Us!)” (1994), “The Lilian Velez Story: Till Death Do Us Part” (1995) starring Sharon Cuneta, and “Annabelle Huggins Story-Ruben Ableza Tragedy” (1995). (RAM,Inq)

