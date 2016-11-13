charice-jpg

Charice explains why she is not posting pictures of her family

  • November 13, 2016
    • On Tonight with Boy Abunda, Charice Pempengco disclosed why she isn’t posting pictures of her family. Charice explained this in detail, “in these past few yearsparang nasanay ang mga tao sa lahat ng issues sa buhay naming pamilya.

    And ang masasabi ko lang po is just like other normal families,kami po ni Alyssa hindi na bumabata so nandun kami sa pointna nagkaroon na po ng situation na napagdesisyunan na po namin na bumukod right now. My mom, my brother and my other relatives po from Cabuyao, they moved to Quezon. Siyempre naman po, nandun pa rin yung angcommunication and siyempre iba lang sa amin ni Alyssa po na first time na kumbaga in the real world. Parang eto na po parang may sarili na po kaming life together.”

    Charice begged the public, “sana lang po sa ibang tao kung meron man po silang makitang hindi maganda na mga issues, let’s just all move on because kung ano man ang mangyari sa life ko hindi naman po siya ako yung situation na ako lang ang meron. Para po sa akin, we are good. Alyssa and I are having a great happy life together. Ang kulang na nga lang po ay yung next big step and her family with me we are okay as well and we are very happy.”

    Host Boy Abunda also asked Charice how she is doing financially. “Ang masasabi ko po ngayon po alam ko na. This is the very first time na ako ang naghahandle ng sarili ko and a lot of people don’t know that. And I’m very happy to say that I’m in control and mas alam ko po ngayon na ihandle ang lahat and that’s why they don’t see me wearing very expensive things because now when I hold money ang una kong naiisip, budget na natin yan and it makes me happy because that how I want it.”

    Charice is currently promoting her album Catharsis, which she says is her best album to date.(C. Malonzo, push.com.ph)

