Christian wins Best Actor award in Hanoi

  • November 14, 2018
    • Stay true to that burning passion inside you,” said Christian Bables to aspiring artists who, like him, were at some point “on the verge of giving up” their craft.

    The 25-year-old was declared best actor at the recent 2018 Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam, for his performance in Chito S. Roño’s Oscar-bound drama, “Signal Rock.”

    “God has a purpose. Sometime, somewhere, there will be someone who will say ‘yes’ to all of your dreams,” said Christian in the “thank you” speech he posted on his Facebook account. “Just be patient and continue to work hard.”

    Actress Angeli Bayani accepted the trophy on his behalf.

    In the film, Christian plays Intoy, who lives on an impoverished fishing island with his ailing parents. He waits for his sister (voiced by Judy Ann Santos), an overseas Filipino worker, to send him money.

    To his director, Christian said: “No words can express how [grateful I am to] God for giving you to me. More than anything, I thank you for being one of my second fathers. I will forever cherish this.”

    (MARINEL R. CRUZ, Inq)

