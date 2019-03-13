Clint Bondad opens up about break-up with Catriona on social media

Actor and model Clint Bondad opened up about his break-up with reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on social media.

The model-actor said he wanted to clear things up and set the record straight once and for all since people have been approaching him “like zombies with puppy eyes” after Gray’s interview with Boy Abunda.

In a series of Instagram posts, Bondad said he’s the one to be “blamed” for him and Gray’s falling apart.

Bondad said he was always protective of his relationship with the Filipina beauty queen and it got to the point where he became “unable to see things clear and rational.”

“I was massively depressed for a long time and I literally blamed anything and everyone except our relationship… I wouldn’t even allow it in the realm of possibilities… It became counterproductive,” Bondad wrote.

“I felt like I had to do things that Cat never asked me to do and stopped things that I loved doing and pursuing and even started feeling guilty for simply enjoying life. I ended up completely draining myself and became so exhausted that at the end there was little left of who I once was,” he continued.

The model added that if there was anything that Gray did, it was saving him from himself.

“I am truly the only one who can be blamed for anything and everything. I failed, because the control was always with me all along. I just realized it too late. She knew I would rather go through complete death of my own persona than accept failure,” he said.

Bondad also affirmed Gray’s timeline of their break-up.

“The relationship was over the way we used to have it before the coronation. But we didn’t make it official in private until after the coronation. However it was actually me who eventually and actively pushed to make it official,” he said.

Despite his break-up with Gray, Bondad said he’s glad things “happened the way they did”.

“Sure, maybe things could have been a bit different if the outcome would have been different too. But it’s like the weather. If it rains you simply remind yourself that water is life, then you take the umbrella and go out anyway. Nobody can be blamed for things that simply happen and I actually believe that this is the best ever that could have happened for both of us,” he wrote.

Bondad then praised Gray saying that the beauty queen will “go down as the best Miss Universe in history.”

(mb.com.ph)

