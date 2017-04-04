COACHES LEA, SARAH, BAMBOO, SHARON TEAM UP IN “THE VOICE TEENS”

Top-rating singing reality show “The Voice” is letting the voices of teens be heard as it opens an all-new season for teens for the first time in Asia soon on ABS-CBN.

Talented artists 13 to 17 years old will take on a musical journey of a lifetime with the guidance of four superstar coaches: Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, and Sharon Cuneta.

“I don’t know what to expect. I joined the ‘Kids,’ now ‘Teens.’ I’m relaxed. It’s nice to be with people you’ve worked with before. It’s exciting, it’s the beginning of something again,” said the Megastar.

The first edition of “The Voice Teens” recently began taping its blind auditions, the first stage of the competition where teen artists from different parts of the country and the world try to get the coaches to turn around for them with only their voice.

“What I like about the teens and what makes things easier is their age is closer (to ours). You can be more critical. It’s a different game this time around. The teens, I’ll still give them a hard time – it’s my job,” said rock icon coach Bamboo.

Like in previous seasons, the coaches have prepared “possible sales pitches” to woo the artists they want to draft into their respective teams. But according to coach Lea, unexpected things happen during the blind auditions that viewers pay more attention to.

“A lot of the times, no matter what kind of preparation you make, you say things that fight for that person, not having prepared anything. Everything just comes out from the heart and it’s spontaneous. And I think it’s more fun when there’s stuff that you don’t expect, that are unplanned,” said the broadway diva.

Returning coach and popstar royalty Sarah is excited to return to coaching and will do anything to win this season.

“I still feel like a teenager. I think you should be familiar with the current hits because it’s their sound and it seems that a lot of them sound alike. The challenge is, how do you bring out the real them?” she said.

Which team will produce the next “The Voice” grand champion? From what part of the country or the world will the next Mitoy, Jason Dy, Lyca Gairanod, Elha Nympha, and Joshua Oliveros come from?

Watch out for "The Voice Teens" soon on ABS-CBN.

