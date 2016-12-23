122016-coleenbilly

Coleen says ‘yes’ to Billy!

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 23, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 53

    • Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are engaged.

    The 34-year-old Crawford got engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years, according to director Gino Santos, who shared the couple’s photo on Instagram.

    Santos, who has worked with Garcia on the movies “Ex with Benefits” and “Love Me Tomorrow,” posted on Tuesday night the photo capturing Crawford’s marriage proposal.

    Crawford and Garcia first came out as a couple in 2014.

    In previous interviews, Crawford expressed willingness to settle down with Garcia, whom he got close with when the actress and model became one of the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” where he serves as one of the mainstays.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Anne, Erwan share video of engagement proposal

    Next Story

    Sis Jasmine ‘happiest’ for newly engaged sister

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • anne-curtis-smith-jasmin-curtis-smith-erwan-heussaff
      23 December 2016
      13 hours ago No comment

      Sis Jasmine ‘happiest’ for newly engaged sister

      Younger sister of newly engaged actress Anne Curtis, Jasmine, on Sunday said she was overjoyed for her sister. Jasmine took to Instagram to congratulate Anne and her fiancé Erwan Heussaff over their engagement. “I am the happiest little sestra for you @annecurtissmith. Congratulations to you and @erwanheussaff! Never doubted the forever ...

    • 122016-coleenbilly
      23 December 2016
      17 hours ago No comment

      Coleen says ‘yes’ to Billy!

      Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are engaged. The 34-year-old Crawford got engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years, according to director Gino Santos, who shared the couple’s photo on Instagram. Santos, who has worked with Garcia on the movies “Ex with Benefits” and “Love Me Tomorrow,” posted ...

    • anne-curtis-and-erwann-heusaff-08
      23 December 2016
      20 hours ago No comment

      Anne, Erwan share video of engagement proposal

      Early this Sunday, actress Anne Curtis and her longtime boyfriend, celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff, got most netizens curious with posts that ultimately pointed to a milestone in their relationship. “Check out our latest video on youtube, link in the bio. Highlights of our pretty amazing New York and Connecticut ...

    • seaman-3
      22 December 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Victoria Community Brings Christmas Cheer to Hajin Starlet

      By Annette Beech The Victoria Filipino Community, BC Ferry workers, longshore workers and other maritime labour groups gathered donations from Victoria and Vancouver, for the stranded crew of Hajin Starlet.  The Hajin Starlet is an ocean going freighter that was abandoned by their employer, who filed for bankruptcy, on ...

    • kluzy-muyco
      22 December 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Fundraising going on to help family return father’s body to the Philippines

      On November 10, 2016, the Muyco family received news that they would never forget. That morning, Kluzy Muyco, a young husband and father, was killed in a single vehicle accident. Kluzy along with his wife, Marilyn, and their children Komalym, Kluzy Lyn, Ky Hapym, and Khyz Dhara moved to ...

    %d bloggers like this: