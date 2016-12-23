Coleen says ‘yes’ to Billy!

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are engaged.

The 34-year-old Crawford got engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years, according to director Gino Santos, who shared the couple’s photo on Instagram.

Santos, who has worked with Garcia on the movies “Ex with Benefits” and “Love Me Tomorrow,” posted on Tuesday night the photo capturing Crawford’s marriage proposal.

Crawford and Garcia first came out as a couple in 2014.

In previous interviews, Crawford expressed willingness to settle down with Garcia, whom he got close with when the actress and model became one of the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” where he serves as one of the mainstays.

