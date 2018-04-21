Coleen’s mom admits Billy Crawford is already like a son to her

BiCol were married on April 20.

After planning her daughter’s Despedida de Soltera last April 14, Coleen Garcia’s mom Maripaz Magsaysay admitted she couldn’t help but get teary-eyed when Billy Crawford’s parents made an entrance after arriving from the US the night before.

“I got really emotional kanina dun sa mommy ni Billy. Kasi pag wala ang mommy ni Billy, kasi ako ang laging tinatawagan niya, good or bad news, he would always call me every day to update me, ganun. So alam ko yung nararamdaman niyawhen he found out na may go signal na yung doctor na uuwi na sila. So I got really emotional when I saw the mom, I hugged her kasi alam mo si Billy sobrang uhaw na uhaw siya sa love ng parents at saka alam mo yung sobrang miss namiss na niya. He can’t leave naman and go to Texas kasi sobrang busy din siya sashows niya. So much love lang tonight,” she explained.

Maripaz revealed she did not immediately warm up to the idea of having Billy as a son-in-law even when she first found out he was dating Coleen a few years ago.

“I didn’t approve since the beginning eh pero I’m the type na I keep it to myselflang. Parang ako, I’m just here to support. Pero nandiyan na eh so I’ll support. Pero to be honest since the beginning I didn’t like the idea kasi ayoko lang masaktan yung anak ko. Yung ma-judge siya, parang ang daming bashers or whatever mag-ko-comment. Eh you can’t please everyone. I just don’t like my daughter to get hurt and I trust her decision naman. ‘Pag hindi siguro sa showbiz okay lang sa akin pero ‘pag sa showbiz at first sabi ko it’s so complicated lang,” she said.

But the It’s Showtime host was able to win her over after she started to know him better.

“Billy is such a nice guy. Kung may mali siya he’ll correct it and make up for it.Malambing and sobrang makatao siya. I like him. He’s a good person. He has a good heart. He’s very kind. Sobra. Sabi ni Billy, ‘Tita can I start calling you mommy or mama?’ Sabi ko, ‘No! Ano ba yan parang ang tanda-tanda ko naman nun.’ Then sabi niya, ‘Can I call you Myma? Kabaligtaran ng mommy?’ So now he calls me Myma na,” she added.

After Coleen’s engagement, Maripaz admitted she only wanted to support her daughter’s decision.

“Ako rin yung last person na hindi ko matanggap (yung engagement). Kasi nga parang nasa honeymoon stage rin kami ni Coleen. Parang always spending time together pa rin kami and everything tapos parang too young for me. Pero it’s not about me. Kung gusto talaga nila, the right age naman si Coleen she’s 25.

“Yung parents kasi they should know when to set a boundary, kung kelan ka titigil na makialam sa mga big decisions sa mga anak mo. All you have to do is be supportive lang and give your unconditional love and understanding na lang siguro. And you pray for them, you wish them all the best in life,” she said.

The only advice she wants to give her daughter is a simple recipe for a good marriage.

“Actually the only ingredient is love and God. Kasi yung mag-fo-fall out of love kait’s normal, it’s part of it. Pag gising mo ng umaga parang ayaw mo ng kasama yung taong yun, lahat pagdadaanan nila. Pero sa akin, if you put God in the center of the marriage, your relationship will never go wrong. Kasi pag galit ka you pray, isip. That’s what I always tell them. At saka give each other space. Kung mag-away kayo, let him be,” she remarked.

R.M. Santos, push.com

